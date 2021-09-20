Maine Lobster Week

Through Saturday. Locations statewide. mainelobsterweek.com

If you love lobster, you’re going to have a shell of a good time gobbling up Maine’s favorite crustacean during Maine Lobster Week. Upwards of 50 restaurants are offering mouth-watering lobster specials and classic lobster rolls. Here are a few examples: At Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room in Portland, they’re serving a three-course meal with lobster bisque, lobster fritters and your choice of steamed or baked stuff lobster. And at Pepper’s Landing in Brunswick, they’re offering six variations of lobster rolls. The Maine Lobster Week site has the full rundown of offerings, so hop online and get cracking!

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’

7 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $9, $8 seniors and under 12. rocklandstrand.com

You may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile as you make your way to Rockland for a screening of David Bryne’s “American Utopia,” one of the most epic concert films you could ever hope to see. Filmed in 2020 by none other than Spike Lee, the film captures Byrne’s Broadway performance, and you’ll hear songs from Byrne’s solo career along with several Talking Heads classics like “Once in a Lifetime,” “Slippery People” and “Road to Nowhere.” All told, there are a dozen musicians on stage, and their singing, playing and choreography will knock the socks clear off your feet.

Harvest Moon Craft Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mindful Folk Farm, 290 Morse Road, New Gloucester, $5 at the gate. mindfulfolkfarm.com

Make your way to New Gloucester for the Harvest Moon Craft Festival, where you’ll find more than 30 makers as well as live music, food trucks, face painting and farm animals. When word got out that the Common Ground Fair wasn’t happening this year, several of its vendors put their heads together and came up with this wonderful alternative. The tunes will come courtesy of Ellen Gawler, The Pineland Fiddlers, Pam Weeks and T-Acadie. Rain date is on Sunday.

‘Mother Jones in Heaven’

7 p.m. Saturday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $32 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Through a dozen original songs interwoven with stories, you’ll come to know and love labor organizer Mary Harris, who was better known as Mother Jones. “Mother Jones in Heaven” is a musical written by playwright, folk musician and labor activist Si Kahn, and it’s a one-woman show starring Vivian Nesbitt, with musical accompaniment by John Dillon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: