An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday on the body found in Wyoming that authorities say resembles the description of Gabby Petito, as investigators continue to search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie, nearly three weeks after he returned from a cross-country van trip without her.

The Teton County coroner will determine whether the remains discovered Sunday in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming are those of the 22-year-old whose disappearance has attracted national attention. A cause of death has yet to be determined in the case, according to the FBI, and no other information on the remains has been released. Authorities said they could not fully confirm that the body is hers until a forensic analysis is completed.

Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday. Blue told Fox News that he expected the autopsy to be completed by Tuesday. He told CNN that officials would confirm the identity through DNA, photographs or personal identification.

It’s unclear when the autopsy results would be released.

The autopsy comes one day after authorities called off their search for Laundrie – who is considered “a person of interest” in the case – in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port, Fla. Laundrie, 23, has not been accused of a crime but refused to cooperate with investigators in the days after Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie’s family said they have not seen him since Sept. 14.

His parents told authorities that Laundrie indicated to them a week ago that he planned to hike the swampy reserve alone. North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Monday that authorities had “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds there.”

The search for Laundrie coincided with the FBI on Monday going through his family’s home in North Port as part of the “court-authorized search warrant” related to the Petito investigation. FBI agents were seen removing many items from the home. Laundrie’s parents were seen by local news crews being escorted out of the home briefly before returning inside.

The bureau said Monday that the search was finished, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment early Tuesday. He said Monday that there would be a news conference Tuesday afternoon on Long Island, but he canceled it later the same day, citing a conversation he had with the FBI.

Many questions remain in the case of the young couple who once documented a seemingly idyllic “van life” on social media. Petito’s and then Laundrie’s disappearances have captured national attention, particularly on social media, where the couple extensively documented their van-based travels. Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1 without Petito.

According to a newly-unsealed Florida search warrant for a hard drive belonging to Laundrie, the last text message sent from Petito’s phone to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, on Aug. 27 was “odd” and left Schmidt feeling “concerned.” The phone was powered off that same day and Petito “stopped posting anything on social media about their trip,” authorities say.

“The text message read, ‘Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,'” the warrant states. “The reference to ‘Stan,’ was regarding her grandfather, but per the mother, she never calls him ‘Stan.’ The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter.”

Authorities added, “Per her family, this was not normal behavior for the subject, and they became more worried about her.”

A 911 recording recently released by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah included a caller reporting a fight between a couple with a white van that had a Florida license plate, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post.

“We drove by them, and the gentleman was slapping the girl,” the caller said. “Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off.”

The caller, who has not been identified, mentioned that the “domestic dispute” occurred near a store where a police report said Petito and Laundrie had fought. The people he described have not been confirmed by authorities to be Petito and Laundrie.

After Petito was reported missing, Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop with the couple that occurred the same day as the 911 call. In it, Petito appears to be distraught and crying. Laundrie said the couple had a “minor scuffle” after Petito got angry at him for entering the van with dirty feet. Police determined that Petito was the aggressor who was “slapping at him,” and they separated the couple for the night, directing Laundrie to a hotel while Petito stayed in the van.

Melissa Hulls, the visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park, said she has played back the Aug. 12 incident between the couple in her mind. She told the Deseret News on Monday that she warned Petito that her relationship with Laundrie seemed “toxic.”

“I was probably more candid with her than I should’ve been,” Hulls told the newspaper. “I was imploring with her to reevaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life.”

Hulls, who said police thought they had made the right decision when they left the couple last month, added, “This wasn’t a good day for anybody.”

