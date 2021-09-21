Brunswick councilors voted against requiring masks indoors at all public spaces in town on Monday.

The proposal, which was rejected 5-3, would have required that all private businesses open to the public require indoor masking, similar to a state mandate that ended in May.

Councilors Kate Foye, David Watson, Steve Walker, Christopher Watkinson and Dan Jenkins voted in opposition.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Foye said. “The process itself is what concerns me, that there isn’t a clear process or mechanisms to support the town staff or the businesses in how we administer a city-wide mandate on masks.”

Watkinson recalled conversations with business owners and employees about customers who would accost staff about not wanting to wear a mask during the last mandate.

“It’s not something I’m really eager to jump back into, asking them to do again at this point,” Watkinson said. “I’m not saying it’s off the table, it very well may become necessary soon.”

Councilor Kathy Wilson, who sponsored the amendment, as well as Councilors John Perreault and Dan Ankles voted in favor.

“I will support it,” said Perreault. “I believe the good outweighs the bad in this.”

Wilson said her goal with the proposal was “to make things as safe as possible,” and that, in her experience “the majority of people will do what they’re supposed to do and it’s a small segment that argues and won’t wear masks.”

On Monday, The Portland Press Herald reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are at a record high of 214, and on Tuesday reported that Maine surpassed 1,000 deaths from the virus.

Face coverings are still required in all town-owned or leased buildings as well as school buildings in Brunswick. Had Brunswick approved the expanded mandate, the town would have been the first municipality in Maine to impose such rules.

This story will be updated.

