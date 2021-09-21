Being on Kents Hill School campus feels like being in a movie. Its early, 19th century, brick buildings along Main Street welcome you in, with the iconic bell tower of Bearce Hall front and center. Walking interior paths between classrooms, dorms and the Alfond Dining Commons, the newest addition to campus, young people seem at ease.

Kents Hill is set on over 400 acres, with forests, playing fields and state-of-the-art resources, like the recording studio in the Bodman Performing Arts Center, the NHL-sized ice rink at the Alfond Athletics Center and the Joanne & Dick O’Connor Alpine Training Center, a private slope for skiing and snowboarding that the Division I Colby College alpine racing team also uses.

“It’s big enough for people to come here from all around the world, but small enough to basically know everyone’s name,” says Naomi McGadney, ‘23. “You are exposed to a number of cultures, while still having the sense of a strong and close community.”

Now, of course, this is a real place. Kents Hill School is about 20 minutes outside of Maine’s capital city, Augusta, and an hour from its largest city, Portland. This school year, students arrived from 28 countries and 19 states, with kids from Maine either boarding at the school or studying by day. Dual-enrollment courses can help them earn transferable college credits in 12 disciplines and the average class has 10 students in it. 95% of the faculty and their families live on campus, which helps create the student-faculty connections that make students feel supported at every turn. Some teachers, coaches and deans also carry “Dorm Parent” in their titles, living alongside students in the dormitories.

David Hauptvogel, ‘22, is an international boarding student. His home is in Litvinov, Czech Republic, but when he was last there, during spring break this year, he says he caught himself referring to Kents Hill as “home” multiple times. It was not what he had expected when he arrived at Kents Hill for to start his junior year.

“I had not been to the United States before. I had so many worries about whether I’ll be able to speak English well enough, whether I’ll fit in with people here and how much I’ll miss my family and friends,” he says. “Right after I got on campus, all these worries disappeared. I immediately made friends that now motivate me and push me to be the best version of myself. There are so many opportunities to get improve in so many areas, that it’s almost impossible not to use them.”

For too many families and students whose local, public high school does not meet their needs, this kind of safe, positive prep school environment feels, mistakenly, out of reach.

Nunzi Graziano grew up in the area and had friends who attended Kents Hill School. She is now the Admissions Marketing Coordinator. “We never even thought to explore it as an option and I wish I had,” she says in a conversation alongside Alison Lincoln-Rich, Dean of Enrollment Management and Director of Financial Aid.

“I want to clearly say that this is an affordable experience,” adds Lincoln-Rich, “About half of our families use financial aid. I want to bust that myth about this being unattainable. Kents Hill is not an if.”

Graziano is not expressing any regret though. “Now that I’m here, even though I’m not a student or faculty member, I’m still a part of this exciting and always growing educational experience.”

“The culture here is built on belonging,” says Lincoln-Rich, naming one of four cornerstones that guide administrative decisions. “We want people to fit in on their own terms. Anyone can find their kind of people here.”

Lincoln-Rich explains that during the Admissions process, more weight is placed on what the person wants to achieve than what they have done. Their approach is personal and egalitarian because they know not every student can access resources to make a high school resume stand out. “Our process distributes balance across many areas of the school to create a unique, trusting, safe, committed, creative environment,” she says. “Our students want to be here.”

Students are also “prepared for anything,” with over 90 courses available, all based on a unique, interdisciplinary Four-Dimensional Curriculum that places equal importance on knowledge, skills, character, and reflection, which in turn supports the atmosphere of inclusion and equity.

From faculty-hosted family dinners to the open-door academic and organizational support at the Akin Learning Center, students have many places to turn for help and feel that someone who supports their dreams and goals is “in their corner all the time,” another guiding cornerstone.

Naomi McGadney began going to Kents Hill as a day student and now boards. The first week of the school year was difficult for her emotionally. She was having a great time, but it was the longest she had been away from her family. However, she credits her peers and present, caring faculty to help her hold space for all of her feelings.

“I have seen myself grow throughout my years here,” she says. “I feel more connected to myself than I ever have before and I honestly think this is due to the teachers’ role in my life. I’m blessed to be surrounded by adults who want me to succeed in school and in life. Not for their own reputation, but for myself. I can’t find that anywhere else.”

The final cornerstone at the school is “grounded in Maine and connected to the world.” In addition to the diverse backgrounds in the student body, there are exchange programs, opportunities for travel and language curricula, all while kids are steeped in the peaceful, outdoor-oriented and simple life of central Maine. Weekend activities include pick-up games, crafting and movie screenings with more than 30 student-led clubs providing fun and structure during the week.

This year, the senior class trip included camping, whitewater rafting and a ropes course challenge. “It was an awesome experience,” says David Hauptvogel. “I’d never done rafting or a ropes course before and it was a time to bond with my classmates.”

All over Maine, the school year is now fully underway as tree leaves turn orange and red. Lincoln-Rich reflects on how more prospective families and students start reaching out as the seasons fully transition to fall. The excitement of September has worn off and the reality of a poorly fitting current school becomes clear. Alison-Rich wants everyone who feels this way to reach out and visit.

“We know the stress of the process, but a lot of anxiety or fear dissipates when people are on campus,” Lincoln-Rich says. “I feel like we make good people, that’s where we excel, and as soon as visitors see the school in action, they know they can be a part of this too.”

