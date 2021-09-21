We know that Jon Jennings is leaving. It’s only fitting we thank him for some of the positive contributions that enhanced our community. I was in the room when Jon showed up with the iconic KC Jones to pitch the establishment of an NBA D League franchise in Portland. The Maine Red Claws became another wonderful family entertainment venue that enhanced the social fabric of our community.

While heading up the Red Claws, Jon reached out to me, when I was heading up Wex, to join the Red Claws in funding the Portland Fourth of July fireworks celebration starting in 2009. The reason for the request was that the city of Portland didn’t have the money to fund this important family tradition. Because of Jon, the Fourth of July celebration continued.

Jon’s career path transitioned to Portland’s city manager. One of his first visions was to work on infrastructure because he believed it would allow residents to take pride in their city. He worked with Wex and other businesses to relocate on the waterfront in Portland. He worked with the Roux Institute to anchor this new, dynamic higher education institution in Portland.

I have watched Portland continue to blossom into one of the most desirable and livable cities in the country. Jon has been consistent and measured in his vision to enrich the Portland experience for all of us. We all should take great pride in this jewel of Maine, Portland, and thank Jon Jennings for his wonderful and meaningful contributions.

Michael Dubyak

former CEO and chairman, Wex Inc.

Cape Elizabeth

