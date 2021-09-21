We know that Jon Jennings is leaving. It’s only fitting we thank him for some of the positive contributions that enhanced our community. I was in the room when Jon showed up with the iconic KC Jones to pitch the establishment of an NBA D League franchise in Portland. The Maine Red Claws became another wonderful family entertainment venue that enhanced the social fabric of our community.
While heading up the Red Claws, Jon reached out to me, when I was heading up Wex, to join the Red Claws in funding the Portland Fourth of July fireworks celebration starting in 2009. The reason for the request was that the city of Portland didn’t have the money to fund this important family tradition. Because of Jon, the Fourth of July celebration continued.
Jon’s career path transitioned to Portland’s city manager. One of his first visions was to work on infrastructure because he believed it would allow residents to take pride in their city. He worked with Wex and other businesses to relocate on the waterfront in Portland. He worked with the Roux Institute to anchor this new, dynamic higher education institution in Portland.
I have watched Portland continue to blossom into one of the most desirable and livable cities in the country. Jon has been consistent and measured in his vision to enrich the Portland experience for all of us. We all should take great pride in this jewel of Maine, Portland, and thank Jon Jennings for his wonderful and meaningful contributions.
Michael Dubyak
former CEO and chairman, Wex Inc.
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Amazing Aroostook County
-
Editorials
Another View: Nemitz got it wrong on Question 1, power line project
-
Columns
Commentary: Budget choice – kids or billionaires
-
Forecaster Opinion
Life Unwound: An appetite for life
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Either we change and adapt to COVID, or we sicken and die of it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.