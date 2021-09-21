POLAND — Kyla Havey scored in double overtime to give the Freeport field hockey team a 2-1 win over Poland on Tuesday.
Emma MacMahon scored for the Knights (1-6) in the first quarter, but Chloe White tied the game for the Falcons (2-4) later in the quarter.
