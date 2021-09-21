DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.

Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who also lasted five innings. Luis Robert led Chicago’s offense with two hits and two RBI.

OBIT: Jo Lasorda, the widow of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said. No cause of death was given.

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death last January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

