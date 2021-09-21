Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least Cleveland’s next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament.

A model of consistency and durability in his NFL career, Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9 yards on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Houston Texans.

On Monday, Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was “week to week” and that it was still not clear whether Landry would go on IR. The 28-year-old Landry must sit out the next three games, and it’s possible he could be out longer depending on the severity of his sprained medial collateral ligament.

Landry has never missed a game in his career because of injury. He was forced to sit out once last year because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

Because of his injury, the five-time Pro Bowler’s streak of catching at least two passes ended at 111 straight games — the fourth-longest streak in history. Landry has six receptions for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Landry is one of Cleveland’s team leaders, and his absence will be felt on and off the field.

While Landry won’t be available, the Browns could get back star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week when they host the Chicago Bears. Beckham hasn’t played since injuring his knee on Oct. 25 and undergoing season-ending surgery.

Beckham has been inactive for Cleveland’s first two games, but signs are pointing to him making his season debut this week.

TEXANS: Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for Houston on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0). Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Culley said Tuesday that he didn’t have any more details on Taylor’s injury and wasn’t sure how long he’d be out. He said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

THE NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 14 countries next month in London. The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skillset and potential to play in the league. It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Athletes will be evaluated for a potential position in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program from which such players as Buffalo DE Efe Obada, New England fullback Jakob Johnson and Washington tight end Sammis Reyes emerged.

“Through the event, we hope to discover new talent, create more global exposure of the game and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level,” said Damani Leech, NFL chief operating officer of international.

MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday night.

Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight home opener. The Packers, who got thumped 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons.

Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards with 51,633. Rodgers has followed up each of the Packers’ last five regular-season losses by throwing four touchdown passes and no interceptions in his next game.

Jones became the first Packers running back to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Andy Uram against the Chicago Cardinals in 1942. He had 17 carries for 67 yards and six catches for 48 yards.

Detroit’s Jared Goff completed 13 of his first 14 passes but struggled the rest of the way as the Lions (0-2) blew a 17-14 halftime lead. Goff finished 26 of 36 for 246 yards. He connected on touchdown passes to Quintez Cephus and T.J. Hockenson but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

