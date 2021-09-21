10 S. ARM RD., ANDOVER — $1,499,000

16 Beds, 6+ Bath, 9,660 SF, 126 Acres

After 231 years, this estate will be leaving the family. Merrill House was built in 1902, a crown jewel on the 126 acres Merrill Estate, acquired by one of the first colonial homesteaders in the Ellis River Valley. Walk around and find fields and forest with views of the Mahoosuc Mountains, a spring-fed pond with beach, manicured lawns and gardens, a 2,500 SF, four-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, large barn, three sheds, and a wood-working shop. Inside the mansion, find architectural contributions from Stanford White and Frederick Law Olmsted and 14 separate fireplaces. Another 101 acres is available for $699,000. Full mansion contents are available for $100,000. See the full listing.

220 BRYANT DR., HARTFORD — $660,000

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 2,592 SF, 27 Acres

This feature is about the views but wow, the interior of this exquisite post-and-beam home matches the beauty of the outdoors. Please go look at more pictures. It was built in 2004 with a solar array that keeps the home completely off the grid. A separate building with its own attached garage could be an ADU, studio or office space. Another garage is semi-set into the earth, providing what could be efficient cold storage. See the full listing.

220 ROSENBERG RD., SUMNER — $399,000

3 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,500 SF, 57 Acres

Living at this sweet home could possibly be like living in a fairytale. Apple and pear trees, blueberry and raspberry bushes, and grapes all grow on the property. Another post-and-beamer, a stained-glass cathedral window adds a colorful touch to the kitchen. Winding trails pass by bubbling streams. Above the barn is a guest suite, with a loft bedroom and kitchenette. See the full listing.

