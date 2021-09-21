The principal of Pleasant Hill School in Scarborough has been hired as the interim principal at Westbrook’s K-4 Saccarappa School.

Jessica Steele will replace Saccarappa Principal Brian Mazjanis, who is now serving as interim finance director for the school department. The Westbrook School Committee approved Steele’s appointment last week, and she is expected to be on board Oct. 4.

Steele looks forward to working in a larger, more diverse district, according to Superintendent Peter Lancia.

“I appreciate this opportunity, and I appreciate everyone on the interview committee,” Steele said at the school committee meeting. “I am extremely excited to be a part of Saccarappa School. I am excited to know my staff, students and colleagues, and be a part of a community doing amazing work.”

Steele started at the K-2 Scarborough school as principal in 2018. She has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia and earned a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine. She has worked in education for two decades, the first half of her career as a teacher, and the latter in administration.

Related Read more about the principal and finance director positions

Mazjanis replaced former Finance Director Heather Neal, who resigned in August. Lancia said previously that Mazjanis would have his principal’s position back when a permanent finance director is hired, but that he also is invited to apply for the finance position.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: