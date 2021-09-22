WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to meet with warring moderate and liberal Democrats on Wednesday, as the White House attempts to broker a political truce and foster passage of roughly $4 trillion in new economic spending initiatives.

The series of meetings, set to begin in the afternoon, come five days before the House plans to take up a package to improve the nation’s infrastructure – a roughly $1 trillion measure that could be doomed amid potential Democratic defections.

The internal tussle stems from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s commitment to hold a vote on the bill to improve the nation’s roads, highways, pipes, ports and Internet connections by Sept. 27. The pledge initially helped her quiet an earlier revolt among her party’s centrist members, but it since has stirred frustration among liberals, who maintain they will not support an infrastructure bill unless the House first adopts a related $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package.

That latter measure proposes sweeping overhauls to the country’s health care, education, immigration and climate laws, along with a slew of new programs to help low-income Americans. Yet it is still far from finished, prompting left-leaning Democrats to signal again this week that they are willing to do whatever is necessary to secure their spending priorities – even if it means voting against infrastructure next week.

The internal bickering reflects months of simmering tensions within a party that controls Congress by only the slightest of margins. And it comes at a time when Democrats are facing a raft of additional challenges, including the prospect of a government shutdown next week and a catastrophic breach of the debt ceiling in October. Republicans have refused to provide votes to raise the debt ceiling and House Democrats have tried to link that measure to a short-term funding bill.

Democratic leaders, however, have labored to stress to their rank-and-file members that they must stick together to deliver as much as $4 trillion in long-sought policies that achieve Biden’s broader economic agenda. And some have warned against the awful, lasting optics in potentially taking down a proposal the president backs in public view on the House floor.

“There will not be a positive reaction to help coalesce our caucus if the infrastructure bill goes down,” warned House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., on Tuesday. “I don’t agree with the judgment of those who think that somehow it will somehow compel the moderate wing of the caucus to be more supportive. I think the moderate wing is supportive.”

Biden’s meetings include Pelosi as well as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., as the two top Democrats continue trying to snuff out simmering internal dissent after months of work to craft the two massive legislative packages. Aides throughout the party long have called on the president to involve himself directly in these matters, hoping he could broker some of the lingering disputes.

Among centrists, Biden is set to huddle with Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., one of the lawmakers who helped negotiate the Sept. 27 deadline for infrastructure, as well as Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., the leader of the New Democrat Coalition. And he’s slated to meet with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus. A day earlier, Jayapal spoke with Pelosi during a nearly two-hour private session, after which she told reporters that perhaps half of her nearly 100-member bloc is willing to vote against infrastructure if the $3.5 trillion package is not finished.