This is so alarming, that I am at a loss as to where to go. Someone I know was picked up on a traffic violation and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. That is not my complaint. This person, however, takes multiple medications for thyroid, depression and more. He was incarcerated for four days with no access to his medications, being continually told “the doctor will be in soon.” That’s it.

It appears that the doctor comes twice a week, and in between, good luck. What about someone on insulin, psychotropic drugs, blood pressure or blood thinner medications? What happens to someone who could have a stroke, a psychotic episode or die without their medications or, at the very least, regress? How is it we can let four days pass and not allow someone their prescribed medications?

A family member called and said he could get his medications in the prescription bottles and bring them to the jail. The answer: No, not allowed.

Something is very wrong with our criminal justice system when we can lock someone up (not yet found guilty, but it shouldn’t matter) and deny them appropriate medical attention. Where is our humanity? Our commitment to safety? Our sense of “doing the right thing”?

Have we developed such disregard for human life that this does not create rage? There must be a way. This does not seem like rocket science to me. Join me in this fight, please.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: