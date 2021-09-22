Am I the only one bothered by the fact that President Biden stages the vast majority of his news conferences during the day versus prime-time viewing hours?

While some viewers can tune in to his now-typical late-afternoon television appearances, it strikes me that the vast majority of Americans don’t have that same opportunity as they are still at work, tending to school or after-school activities, etc. The end result is that when these potential viewers finally get to see something, they are looking at edited and abbreviated material, listening to sound bites, etc.

There are many significant and pressing issues affecting all of us. The continuing Afghanistan debacle and resulting new potential terrorist threats, the ongoing pandemic, contentious vaccine mandates, inflation and our southern border being crowded by immigrants are all prime examples. Further, there are significant new spending initiatives supported by the Biden administration looming on the horizon.

I’m hard pressed to remember any former president, during my lifetime, who didn’t address Americans during evening hours when important, critical information needed to be communicated to the masses and so that viewers could hear direct, firsthand responses to follow-up questions.

I believe it is high time that our president be willing to address the majority of Americans in a prime-time, free-flowing event and to take unscripted questions from all reporters.

How about you?

Jack Miller

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: