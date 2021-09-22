According to the National Institutes of Health, the average cost for the first day in an intensive care unit is $10,974.
Even for people with good insurance, their maximum out-of-pocket cost (co-pay) will be reached in one day!
The cost for an extended hospital stay is enough to bankrupt many people. Insurance companies and governments are paying out billions upon billions to cover these costs, and we all will eventually get stuck with the bill.
Why wouldn’t you get the vaccination to avoid financial ruin? Why is no one talking about this?
Chris VanHaasteren
Boothbay
