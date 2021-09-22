Maine is reporting 614 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a trend of higher case counts as the virus causes record numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.

There were five additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 480.9 on Wednesday, compared to 444.1 a week ago and 162.3 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 85,156 cases of COVID-19, and 1,007 deaths. On Tuesday, Maine marked the somber milestone of crossing 1,000 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March, 2020.

“Nearly 19 months after this pandemic began, today marks a grim and unwelcome milestone,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement that the state honors the people who have died by “continuing the work of striving to keep Maine people safe and healthy. The vaccines are our best tool in those efforts. They are safe, free and available throughout Maine. For yourself, your loved ones and communities, please get vaccinated.”

Shah is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

At the same time, the number of patients in Maine hospitals, including those in intensive care units, reached record highs Tuesday as the delta variant surge continues to strain the state’s health care system.

Hospitalizations have been rising steadily for weeks and could continue to set records based on COVID-19 case trends, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates. On Sunday, Maine tied the previous record of 207 hospitalizations – set at the peak of last winter’s surge when only a fraction of the population had been vaccinated – only to surpass it Monday with 214 hospital admissions.

On Tuesday, the record was eclipsed again, with 225 people hospitalized in Maine, including 82 in critical care.

“These are records no one wants to be setting,” Shah said in a tweet on Tuesday.

On the vaccination front, the state reported on Wednesday that 874,508 Maine people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, representing 65 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

