Dawn E. Cheetham 1951 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Dawn E. Cheetham passed peacefully, with her loved ones at her side, on Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021. Dawn was born in Brunswick March 19, 1951, the daughter of Dean and Althea Webber. Dawn grew up in Harpswell, attended Brunswick Schools and worked locally throughout her life. Dawn married Edward J. Cheetham. Together they enjoyed retirement in their home raising chickens and gardening for many years until Eddie’s passing in 2014. Dawn was also predeceased by her parents and a brother, Ronald Webber. Among her many gifts was Dawn’s caring for others and her determination to overcome whatever came her way, preferring to ask “what do YOU need”?. She always had time to listen and was especially fond of animals, never having met a cat she didn’t love or who didn’t love her. Dawn will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her including son, Steven E. Alexander (Barbie), daughter, Dean’na Alexander, stepdaughters, Lori Bozeman (Conrad) and Jenny Coombs (Bernard); as well as her very special companion and friend, Joe Knisbell. She is also survived by sister, Deanna Purington (Richard), three brothers, Robert (Sandra), Richard (Linda) and Reginald (Cheryl); as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be private with Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Garden, Auburn at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Those wishing to remember Dawn are asked to give to a charity of their choice.

