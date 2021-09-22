GORHAM – Edith “Edie” Mason passed away in Gorham on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at the age of 88, following a brief illness.

Edith was born in Sedgewick on August 8,1933, the daughter of Edgar and Amy Cousins and older sister of Sidney. She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1951 and then went on to graduate from the first class of the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1954. Her love for young people translated to her choice of work settings and she began her career in obstetrics and pediatrics at the Maine Medical Center. The latter years of her nursing career were spent working with college students at the University of Southern Maine Health services, Gorham campus, from which she retired in 1990.

Edith married Richard Mason of Levant on August 27, 1955 at Elm Street United Methodist Church in South Portland. They began their married life in South Portland before building a home on the Huston Road in Gorham in 1966, where they raised their family.

Edith is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of 66 years. She is also survived by her brother, Sidney Cousins; her daughter, Meredith Koerner (William), daughter-in-law Charlene Donahue, daughter, Lori McCarty (Tim), daughter, Wendy Carter (Tom), son, Richard Mason (Marie), and daughter, Joellen Carroll (Bruce); her grandchildren Amanda Koerner-Oakes (Ernie), Daniel Koerner (Heather), Brian Mason, Meghan Grassi (Vincent), Amy Holland (Doug), ENS. Matthew McCarty, Isabel Stephens (Scott), Merejo Carter, Katrina Mason, Scott Mason, Tabor Carroll, and Kendra Carroll; and her great-grandchildren Lucia, Augustine and Bosco Grassi, and Ronan Koerner.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Mason; and grandson, David Mason.

As a young student, Edith was active in school plays, newspaper, yearbook and dance. As an adult, she became a voracious reader and enjoyed sewing, crafts, canning produce from their gardens, and especially, looking after her husband, children and grandchildren. Her life was devoted to caring for others and she and Richard ultimately became parents of six children, all of whom now embody the values of selfless devotion to family, and to the Christian values of love, acceptance, honesty and integrity.

Edith had a talent for making everyone feel loved and welcomed and she embraced this ideal by planning many family and church gatherings and events. She was known for her delicious home-cooking and her ability to organize a feast for the masses. She passed on her love of service to her children, who continue her legacy of devotion to family, church, and community.

A celebration of Edith’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at Cressey Road United Methodist Church in Gorham. A reception will then be held in the church hall with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Mercy Hospital Cardiology floor, Gorham House Windsor 1, and Beacon Hospice for their compassion and excellent standard of care during Edith’s recurrent stays and recent illness.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the

American Kidney Fund

11921 Rockville Pike,

Suite 300,

Rockville, MD 20852 and

Cressey Road United Methodist Church,

81 Cressey Rd.,

Gorham, ME 04038.

Guest Book