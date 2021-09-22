WESTBROOK – Pamela A. Wood-Robbins passed away at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, after a long illness and battle with dementia on Sept. 6, 2021.

Pam is the daughter of Robert and Leona (Poulin) Wood. She was born in Portland on June 29, 1949. She attended schools in Portland, Westbrook, and graduated from Windham High School.

Pam work for New England Telephone and NYNEX working up the ranks from phone operator to administrative assistant to the CEO. After her early retirement, Pam worked as a Mary Kay consultant, a receptionist at Horsepower Automotive Care, and at Comfort Keepers as a caregiver.

Pam enjoyed being out of doors doing various activities there. She won canoe racing on Maine rivers, enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family, ATV adventures, skiing, and golfing. She also won tournaments in racquetball games. Pam was always at her son’s sporting activities during every season.

Pam was a communicate of the Catholic religion.

Pam is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Leona Wood; and her brother, Robert Wood.

Pam will be ever in the hearts and minds of her family. She is survived by her son, Joshua R. Wood, Westbrook; husband, Willis “Bill” Robbins, Westbrook; Hannah Bea (Gary), Bickford, Buda, Texas, Paul (Megan) Robbins, Portland; sisters-in-law, Susan (Mike) Robbins and Sylvia Robbins of Naples; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many lifetime friends.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be held at a later date.

