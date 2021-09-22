BIDDEFORD – Mr. Richard “Rick” A. Stilphen, 60, of Biddeford, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 following an extended illness.

Rick was born in Veazie to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Brenda King Stilphen. He attended Deering High School and then attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, earning an associates degree in Criminal Justice.

Rick married Donna Morton Stilphen on May 26, 1984 in Portland.

Rick spent a number of years in law enforcement, serving with the Portland Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, So. Portland Police Department, U.S. Marshall’s service; he also had the opportunity to assist with security details with the Secret Service in Kennebunkport. He had an opportunity to teach at the Criminal Justice Academy, based at the time in Waterville. Most recently, Rick served as the chief of security for New Life Church in Biddeford, Maine- for 22 years. Volunteering was important to Rick- including The Salvation Army in Old Orchard Beach as security for concert events for over 15 years; he also had opportunity to serve as chief of security for WMSJ Radio of Freeport (now K Love Radio out of Boston).

Rick loved all things New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He was also a champion marksman and loved playing golf. Rick dedicated a lot of his free time being an advocate for mental health serving as a mental health liaison for York County. Most of all, Rick loved being “Papa” to his granddaughter, Lilly.

Rick was preceded in death by infant daughter, Heather Stilphen; father, Arthur Stilphen; paternal grandparents Alice and Carl Stilphen; maternal grandparents Charles, Helen, and Bertha King; uncle, Bill Rahmlow; and mother-in-law, Joline Morton.

Rick is survived by his wife, Donna Morton Stilphen of Biddeford; son, Matthew Stilphen (Jason) of New Hampshire, son, Andrew Stilphen (Kelsey) of Saco; granddaughter, Lilly; mother, Brenda Stilphen of Scarborough; sister, Vicki Mathews (Vince); biological father, Richard Shaw (Sandy); nieces Alice (Ned), and Rachel; aunt, Louise Rahmlow of Florida; James and Gail Kelley of Massachusetts; Robert Morton of Florida; Dana Morton of Florida; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and a host of extended family and friends.

Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

St. Andre’s Healthcare

407 Pool Rd.,

Biddeford, ME 04005;

Maine Transplant Program

19 West St.,

Portland, ME 04102;

Southern Maine Veterinary Care

1445 Alfred St.,

Lyman, ME 04002;

Donate Life New England,

60 First Ave.,

Waltham, Mass, 02451;

a trust fund has been set up for granddaughter Lilly’s education with

Town and Country Federal Credit Union,

52 Elm St.,

Saco, ME 04072.

