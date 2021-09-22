FALMOUTH — The remains discovered last week in Falmouth have been positively identified as belonging to a Richmond woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago.
The Falmouth Police Department, in a news release issued Wednesday, said the remains belong to Anneliese Heinig.
Following the Sept. 12 discovery of the remains, the Heinig family issued this statement:
“The family of Anneliese Heinig would like to express their gratitude to all of those involved in the search for her and whose compassion helped us keep our faith. It is gratifying to know there are so many truly wonderful people in our greater community and we are grateful for their kind and loving support. Although the outcome is not what we had hoped for, we have, at least, been granted some closure and that Anneliese is at peace. We ask for privacy during this time.”
According to the news release, a portion of Heinig’s remains were located by a kayaker in a tidal area along the Presumpscot River in Falmouth.
Falmouth Police, and Maine State Police crime scene investigators recovered additional remains on Sept. 12, before the turning tide halted the search. Investigators returned the following day with both cadaver dogs and evidence technicians to continue the search and process the area where the remains were found.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Midcoast parents appear divided over pooled testing
-
Local & State
Propane leak in Falmouth leads to evacuation of 12 homes
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins says she opposes Democrats’ bill ensuring abortion rights
-
Sports
Red Sox notebook: Once full of potential, lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is running out of time
-
Life & Culture
Netflix buys author Roald Dahl’s catalog