Recognition

Portland-based Perkins Thompson attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2022: David C. Johnson, The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, banking and finance, corporate and real estate law; James N. Katsiaficas, administrative/regulatory and municipal Lawyer of the Year in the Portland area; Julianne C. Ray, business organizations, mergers and acquisitions and real estate law; David B. McConnell, commercial litigation; John A. Hobson, construction litigation and construction law; William J. Sheils, corporate and employment law; John S. Upton, corporate and mergers and acquisitions law; Philip C. Hunt, trusts and estate law and trust and estates litigation; Peggy L. McGehee, real estate law; Melissa Hanley Murphy, real estate law; and Timothy P. Benoit, tax law.

Kennebec Savings Bank, which has an office in Freeport, received the Exceptional Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America. The national awards recognize outstanding service and creative volunteer efforts of the nation’s community banks. The bank helped nonprofit organizations to distribute more than 2,300 boxes of food, 2,300 gallons of milk and 1,200 turkeys to families hard-hit by COVID-19, and donated over $1.1 million to 300 nonprofits and charitable causes.

Rebecca Harris, senior account manager at Clark Insurance, has been honored with the 2021 Award of Excellence designation from Safeco Insurance Company. The Award of Excellence is the most prestigious underwriting recognition Safeco independent agent partners can achieve and is designed to recognize the most committed agents. Harris was selected because of her superior underwriting skills and her dedication to both Clark Insurance and Safeco.

Former Maine Preservation Executive Director Greg Paxton has been recognized as this year’s William F. King, Jr., Downtown Champion by the Maine Development Foundation. Paxton, who served as a longtime Advisory Council member for the Maine Downtown Center, will be honored at MDF’s annual meeting Sept. 24.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Command Sgt. Major Kameel Farag was promoted to his current rank from master sergeant at the Brunswick armory on Sept 11, in front of an audience of family, friends, veterans and fellow soldiers. His parents Mo and Marge, his daughters Liv and Emma, and nephew Cameron were by his side to replace the pin on his patrol cap and rank patch on his uniform.

Farag, a legacy combat and construction engineer, enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard in 1998.

Throughout his lengthy career, Farag has served in the position of team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant and first sergeant. He served in an Active Guard and Reserve status for several units and also deployed twice with the 133rd Engineer Battalion to Iraq in 2004-2005 and to Afghanistan in 2013-2014.

His next assignment is as the command sergeant major of the Maine Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Giving back

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced the creation of the Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation. The mission of the Atlantic Foundation is to help strengthen, support and promote the common good in the communities served by Atlantic Federal Credit Union.

The foundation has announced a $10,000 grant to support financial literacy funding that promotes financial wellness. 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to get details on the Atlantic Foundation Page at atlanticfcu.com/about/atlantic-foundation.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union is Maine’s leading credit union, with over $950 million in assets and over 49,000 members, and local branches in Brunswick, Cumberland, Freeport, Saco and Topsham.

