Occupants of 12 homes in a Falmouth neighborhood had to be evacuated after a propane leak was detected in a home at 16 Brookside Drive Wednesday afternoon.
A dispatcher for the Falmouth police and fire department confirmed that Brookside Drive has been closed to traffic, 12 homes had to be evacuated and power to about 80 homes in the neighborhood was cut following the leak.
There were no reports of injuries or explosions, the dispatcher said. The leak, which was confined to an underground tank at one home, was reported just before 4:30 p.m.
Central Maine Power Company’s outage tracker indicated that most of the homes that had their power shut off were located on Brookside Drive, but other streets affected included: Heritage Lane, Indian Way, Partridge Lane, Robin Lane, Nest Lane, Arrowhead Drive, Running Brook Road and Wilson Way.
CMP said it hopes to be able to restore power to the homes by 6 p.m.
Falmouth’s Fire Chief, Howard Rice, was at the scene of the gas leak and could not be reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
