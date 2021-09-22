Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards. In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward has been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll as the Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player. This year, the 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.

The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Thursday.

Jones guided Connecticut to the best record in the league and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs and finished the season averaging a career-best 19.4 points and a league-leading 11.2 rebounds.

The Sun also have the AP’s Most Improved Player in Brionna Jones. She averaged a career-best 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 57.1% from the field.

— Sylvia Fowles as Defensive Player of the Year. It’s the third time she’s been honored with the award since 2016 º the first year the AP gave out awards.

— Kelsey Plum is the Sixth Woman of the Year, ending Las Vegas teammate Dearica Hamby’s two-year run as the league’s top reserve. Plum also earned the Comeback Player of the Year award. She missed last season with an Achilles’ tendon injury only to return this year and average a career-best 14.8 points and 3.6 assists.

— Michaela Onyenwere was the unanimous choice as Rookie of the Year. The No. 6 pick of the New York Liberty averaged 8.6 points and started 29 of the 32 games this season.

— The AP’s first-team all league includes Jonquel Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles. The second team is A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Fowles, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot,

MARATHON

MARY KEITANY RETIRES: Marathon runner Mary Keitany retired from the sport on Wednesday because of a back injury, ending a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan said pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019.

“Every time I thought I had got over the injury and started training hard, it became a problem again,” Keitany said. “So now is the time to say goodbye – if only as an elite runner – to the sport I love so much.”

Keitany won the London Marathon three times, in 2011, ’12 and ’17. In her victory in 2017, she finished in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Only two women – Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe – have run a marathon quicker and they were in races also containing male pacesetters.

World Athletics makes a distinction between the record times set by Keitany and Kosgei, who ran the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04.

Keitany was a four-time winner of the New York City Marathon (2014-16 and ’18), and also won the world half marathon title in 2009.

TENNIS

ASTANA OPEN: Defending champion John Millman battled through another tough match at the Astana Open on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Jaume Munar of Spain.

The fifth-seeded Australian needed 3 hours and 10 minutes to defeat Munar a day after opening his title defense with a three-set victory over local qualifier Dmitry Popko. Millman, 32, will face either Filip Krajinovic or compatriot James Duckworth in the last eight of the hard-court tournament. Duckworth defeated local favorite Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (3), 6-1 in their first-round match.

Also Wednesday, the seventh-seeded Laslo Djere defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 and Ilya Ivashka defeated local wild card Timofey Skatov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »