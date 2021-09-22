CORNVILLE — A toddler found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville was in critical condition Wednesday at a Bangor hospital, according to police.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety, said in a news release that the Somerset County Regional Communications Center in Skowhegan received a 911 call around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday that a 2-year-old was found in a pond at a home at 85 James Road.

“At this point, detectives say the incident appears to be a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved,” the release said.

Skowhegan fire Chief Shawn Howard was in the area at the time, heard the call and was the first to arrive on the scene. He worked to resuscitate the child.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital, several miles away in Skowhegan, and then taken by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

“Due to the nature of the call, multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police troopers, game wardens, forest rangers and Maine State Police’s Major Crime Unit,” the release said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: