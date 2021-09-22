David Kita’s goal with 5:58 remaining capped a second-half comeback that gave Deering a 2-1 boys’ soccer victory Wednesday at Cheverus.

After a scoreless first half, Cheverus (2-4-1) took the lead when Emmet Schuele scored on an assist from James Baur with 33 minutes left. Just two minutes later, though, Jeannot Ndayishimiye finished in transition after a pass from Chandrel Mangele Laza

Kita’s goal came off a throw-in from Laza.

Wyatt Roy made six saves for Cheverus. Mohammed Turki stopped five shots for the Rams (4-2-1).

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, MASSABESIC 0: Arthur Closs Reston scored a pair of goals to pace the Golden Trojans (3-3) in a win over Mustangs (0-7) at Saco.

Jerry Gomez and Harris Stoddard each added a goal.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Sam Glycos struck for a pair of second-half goals to help the Eagles (5-0) secure a win over the Rams (1-3-2) in Windham.

Windham’s Tyler Johnsen scored the only goal of the first half, putting in a rebound off the keeper.

Kennebunk averted a shutout on a late goal by Connor Keefe.

MARSHWOOD 9, WESTBROOK 0: Trevor Wozny pace the Hawks (6-1) with a hat trick as they handled the Blue Blazes (0-6) at Westbrook.

Abram Cartmill and Andrew Daskoski each scored twice. Declan Fitzgerald and Douglass Starkey pitched in with a goal apiece.

Jason McCarthy had 12 saves for Westbrook.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 8, WINDHAM 2: CeCe Keller scored three goals and assisted on another, and Jayme Walton had two goals and an assist as the host Tigers won their fourth consecutive game.

Biddeford (5-2) got three goals in the first quarter, the first two by Keller. The Tigers led 4-0 at halftime and 6-0 after three quarters.

Jill McSorley contributed a goal and two assists.

Emma Morrison and Zoe Dries scored for Windham (4-3).

SCARBOROUGH 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Anna Borelli scored once in each half, leading the Red Storm (6-1) past the Scots (3-4) at Scarborough.

Lillian Finley and Ayden Harris each added a goal and an assist. Daisy Stone and Anjali Bhatnager also scored.

Katie Roy needed just one save to secure the shutout. Lilly O’Connor recorded seven saves for Bonny Eagle.

CHEVERUS 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Taylor Tory scored twice and Lucy Johnson added a late goal as the Stags (6-0) defeated the Rams (3-3) in Portland.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 0: Jaden Boulanger scored twice and added an assist as the Falcons (2-3) blanked the Wolverines (0-5) in Wiscasset.

Alice LeDuc scored Mountain Valley’s second goal to make it 2-0 at halftime. Ali Mazza had an assist. Emma Koch and Brooke Chase combined to make five saves for the Falcons.

Emilie Crocker had 14 saves for Wiscasset/Boothbay.

