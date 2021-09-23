Three town council seats and three spots on the school board will be in the local ballot in Cape Elizabeth Nov. 2.

Councilors Jamie Garvin and Valerie Deveraux are not running for re-election, leaving Jeremy Gabrielson as the only incumbent. Gabrielson, Susan Gillis, Timothy Reiniger and Victoria Violet are in a four-way race for the three seats, meaning only one will not be elected.

On the school board, members Elizabeth Scifres and Heather Altenburg are running for re-election, but Laura DeNino is not. The two incumbents face Audra Gore, David Hughes, Kejda Gjermani, Kathleen Curry-Sparks and Samantha Low in the race for the three seats.

All school board and town council seats are three-year terms.

Residents will vote at the Cape Elizabeth High School gymnasium between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: