Unfortunately, our senior U.S. senator is once again spinning and bending the truth. She either thinks her constituents are stupid or that no one is going to question an outrageous statement she recently made.

When asked Sept. 14 about the Freedom to Vote Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Angus King and her bosom buddy Joe Manchin, Sen. Susan Collins chose to lie to a national audience about Maine’s system of voting.

“I represent a state with one of the highest turnouts in the country consistently, and yet we don’t have early voting,” Collins, R-Maine, told Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis. “So I don’t see why the federal government should impose rules on a state and preempt state laws for a state that’s doing a great job.”

Why is she doing this? One can only assume she wants to suppress the vote to favor her colleagues, fellow anti-Democratic members of the Republican Party. Maybe so she is able to get the elusive chairmanship that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has promised her.

If the Senate can see through her purposeful distortion, she is actually making a strong case for early voting as one way to increase voter turnout. But we all know that a large turnout would not favor the Republican Party, so she needs to lie to the uninformed.

William Weber

Portland

