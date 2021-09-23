Columnist Bill Nemitz and Adam Cote, attorney for the pro-Question 1 group Mainers for Local Power, are good Maine people. I admire them both and often agree with their views on Maine life. But their take on Question 1 – like Question 1, itself – is confused, confounding and confiscatory claptrap (“Bill Nemitz: Introducing Maine’s latest bogeyman: Retroactivity!,” Sept. 16).

Maine people know claptrap when we see and smell it, and we will vote “no!” on Question 1 in November.

Enough claptrap is enough, whatever the source!

Richard Barringer

Portland

