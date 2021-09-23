BRUNSWICK — Ava Wolverton broke the stalemate with a second-quarter goal that lifted the Brunswick field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Oxford Hills on Thursday.

Ellie Sullivan assisted on Wolverton’s goal at the 6:07 mark of the second for the Dragons (5-2-1). Goalie Ahavah Burch had two saves for Brunswick.

Gabbie Wright made five saves for the Vikings (6-2).

BOYS SOCCER

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: The Phoenix (2-4) took down Boothbay/Wiscasset (0-6) in a shortened game in Jay.

In just 40 minutes of action, Spruce Mountain scored twice off goals from Cully Johnson and Jesse Lewis to finish off Wiscasset. Owen Bryant and Johnson each had an assist.

Phoenix goalkeeper Nate Holland didn’t face any shots on goal, while Boothbay/Wiscasset’s Nate Schute saved 13 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

MORSE 0, LEAVITT 0: The Shipbuilders (1-5-1) and the Hornets (1-4-1) played through regulation and two overtimes but weren’t able to determine a winner in Turner.

Morse’s Michaela Petterson made eight saves, while Carlie Leavitt stopped seven shots for Leavitt. Leavitt led in corners, 4-2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: