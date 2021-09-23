James Andrew Black 1993 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – James Andrew Black, 27, of Brightwater Road died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. He was born in Brunswick on Oct. 18, 1993, a son of Andrew Gerald Black and Tammy Lee Wallace. He attended Phippsburg and Bath schools. He was employed in construction and lobstering. He loved the outdoors, tinkering on things and his cars. He is survived by his father, Andrew “Jerry” Black of Phippsburg, his mother, Tammy Lee Wallace of Bath; his son, Elijah J.; one sister, Rebecca Lynn Black of Bath; one nephew, Azarias Votra; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In memory of James please share an act of kindness with a stranger

