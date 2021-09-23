At the beginning of the year, the Portland-based shoegaze act Crystal Canyon released the full-length album “You’re With Affection and Sorrow.”

The band is Lynda Mandolyn and Todd Hutchisen on vocals and guitar, Nate Manning and Hayes Porterfield on drums, and Jeremy Smith on bass.

Last week, they released a new single called “Haunt You.” It’s slow, moody and lush, and they’ve created a compelling visual to go with it.

Here’s “Haunt You:”

