SACO — Rotarians from the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club, the Saco Bay Rotary Club, and the UNE Rotaract Clubs, are joining forces and taking part in the 2021 Beach Clean Up effort happening throughout Maine. Along Maine’s beaches, rivers, and lakes, Rotarians and locals are taking on the task of cleaning Maine’s beautiful landscapes.

Led by Rotarian, Dr. Michael Burman, the clubs are planning the local clean up event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bayview Beach in Saco, according to a Rotary press release.. “There are many projects that Rotary clubs have adopted to limit society’s negative effects on the planet,” Burman said. “It’s a unique opportunity for the Biddeford, Saco, and OOB clubs to work together to help our community and our environment. We’re especially excited to pair established Rotary members with UNE’s Rotaract students, as they represent the next generation of Rotarians and community leaders.”

Located along Seaside Avenue (Rte. 9) and at the end of Bayview Road in Saco, Bayview Beach is a sandy beach that is a popular beach destination in the summer months. In 2018, Age Friendly Saco received an AARP Challenge Grant to provide beach accessibility mats at this location in the summertime to provide ease of access to the beach for all. In 2019, the Saco Parks and Recreation Department acquired beach wheelchairs for visitors to borrow. Anyone interested in helping with the clean-up should plan to arrive for 9 a.m. The city of Saco is assisting with clean-up supplies.

Dick Hall, District Governor of Rotary’s District 7780 is excited to see 21 clubs organize various clean-up efforts in along Maine’s waterfronts. “Rotarians have always made the environment an area of focus in their respective clubs by adding the environment as our organization’s seventh area of focus, allows a direct channel to global grants, new projects, and innovations tackling this issue,” said Hall.

For over 110 years, Rotary has used its vast network to create positive change for its focus areas: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, and growing local economies. These six areas act as pillars, each sustaining the extensive global organization by way of focused motivation. On June 25, 2020, Rotary International announced, with unanimous support from the Rotary Foundation Trustees and Rotary International Board of Directors, that it will be adding a seventh area of focus: supporting the environment.

For more information on the 2021 clean up event, visit http://www.biddeford-sacorotary.org/or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BiddefordSacoRotaryClub

