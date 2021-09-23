NEW HIRES

Shawn Keeley has been hired as dean of institutional advancement at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Keeley, of Bar Harbor, brings a wealth of experience and skill to his new role. A 2000 alumni, he was previously the senior development officer at Friends of Acadia.

Key Private Bank has hired Jason Myers as senior vice president, wealth adviser. Myers, of Yarmouth, was previously a founding partner for New York based KX3 Capital and managing director for the Armory Group, a middle market credit hedge fund.

Key Private Bank has hired Suzanne Rende as senior fiduciary strategist. Rende has over 20 years of experience working with high net worth individuals, corporations, and nonprofits. Rende returns to Key after spending the past five years at People’s United Bank.

Key Private Bank has hired Jodi U. Watson as vice president, associate relationship manager. Watson, of Yarmouth, brings 20 years of financial services experience to the role. She returns to Key after three years as a relationship manager at People’s United Advisors.

Jennifer Bowring has joined Camden National Bank as vice president, senior treasury management sales adviser. Bowring, of South Portland, brings over 11 years of commercial banking cash management experience, including expertise in payment and receivable solutions, deposit management, international payment risk and fraud prevention. She previously worked at People’s United Bank.

PROMOTIONS

Key Private Bank has promoted Joshua Kezer to vice president, associate relationship manager. Kezer joined the bank in 2013 as a licensed branch manager working with clients on investment management, risk management, consumer and small business credit, and banking. He lives in the Newport area.

Key Private Bank has promoted N. Curtis Jordan to senior vice president, senior client experience manager. Jordan, of Falmouth, has over 15 years of experience at the bank beginning in 2006 when he was hired as a portfolio manager.

Adam Desrosiers has been promoted to vice president of electric operations at Central Maine Power. Desrosiers, of Winthrop, joined CMP in 2008 as a construction manager within the electric capital delivery projects group. Most recently, he managed engineering and construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

The Maine Justice Foundation has recognized the following attorneys for outstanding public service: Charles F. Dingman, of Kozak & Gayer; Jennifer Bailey, of the Immigration Legal Advocacy Project, and Sara A. Murphy, of Pierce Atwood. Dingman was recognized with the Howard H. Dana Jr. Award for his efforts to increase funding for legal aid to help give Mainers access to legal representation when they otherwise would not have received it. He has served on the board of Maine Equal Justice, as a leader in the Justice Action Group, and as a volunteer for the Campaign for Justice. Bailey was recognized with the Thomas P. Downing Jr. Award. She has worked in legal aid, and particularly for immigrants seeking asylum, for several decades and at ILAP for the past 12 years. Murphy was presented with the New Lawyer Award. She is a member of the Maine Civil Legal Services Fund Commission and undertakes extensive pro bono work on behalf of guardians ad litem in child protection matters.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Portland Downtown has elected seven new members to its board of directors: Sharon Bunker is a client administrator at Old Port Advisors. Catherine Culley is a partner at Redfern Properties. Kasey Lingley is a senior marketing manager at The Westin Portland Harborview. John Sterling is a retired editor at large for Macmillan Publishers. Lauren Wayne is general manager at the State Theatre. Amy Wooldridge is vice president of operations and customer success at CampTek Software. Kim Farrar is vice president of strategic initiatives for Avesta Housing.

Dr. Matthew Siegel, vice president of medical affairs, autism and developmental disorders service at Maine Behavioral Healthcare, has been chosen to serve on a board overseeing national policy on autism spectrum disorders. Siegel joined the board of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, overseeing the federal government’s work to support people impacted by autism spectrum disorders. He is an associate professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine and a faculty scientist at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute.

