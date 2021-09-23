South Portland voters will fill two city council and three school board seats this November.

For the council in District 3, incumbent Mayor Misha Pride is challenged by Richard Matthews, a current school board member. Margaret Brownlee and Linda Cohen are vying for the District 4 council seat now held by April Caricchio, who did not seek re-election.

On the school board, Hannah Bitjoka and Adam Hamilton are jostling for Matthews’ seat in District 3. In District 4, Andrea Levinsky is running unopposed, and incumbent Elyse Tipton is also unopposed in District 5.

All council and school board seats are three-year terms.

Residents of District 1 will vote at the Boys and Girls Club at 169 Broadway. District 2 residents will vote at the American Legion Stewart P. Morrill Post No. 35 at 413 Broadway.

Residents of Districts 3 and 4 will vote at the South Portland Community Center at 21 Nelson Road, while District 5 residents will vote at the Redbank Community Center at Macarthur Circle West.

All polling places are open on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

