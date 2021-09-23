Elise Gearan and Audrey Murray scored second-half goals and Jordan Wolf made 10 saves, including one on a penalty kick, to lead Falmouth to a 2-1 win at Cheverus in girls’ soccer Thursday afternoon.

Gearan finished a long feed from Mackenzie Verlee eight minutes into the second half to put the Navigators (5-0-1) ahead. Murray then scored unassisted a minute later to make it 2-0.

Kadynne Smith of Cheverus (5-2) scored out of a scrum with 20 minutes left to cut the deficit to 2-1. That was Wolf’s first goal allowed all season, but she protected the lead by stopping Julia Kratzer’s penalty kick with 14 minutes left.

VALLEY 10, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Sana Mino scored four goals – all in the first half – to lead the Cavaliers (1-2) to a win over the Lions (0-3) in Bingham.

Kirsten Bigelow, Surata Wright and Madeline Hill added two goals apiece. Kara Bigelow and Hill combined to make 15 saves.

Sophia Steward stopped five shots for Greater Portland Christian.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 2, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Samir Sayed and Jacob Woodman each netted a goal for the Flyers (6-1) in a win over the Panthers (3-4) at Portland.

Sayed converted a penalty kick in the third minute. Woodman connected from 25 yards later in the fist half, assisted by Arnau Phillips-Villa.

Nico Kirby made three saves to secure the shutout. NYA keeper Michael Belleau stopped five shots.

VALLEY 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Nick Schrader scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (1-2) over the Lions (1-3) in Bingham.

Kaden Patterson put in a penalty kick in the second half. Tyler Wilson had two saves for GPCS.

Valley keeper Harry Lewis made five saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Kristen Chipi scored twice, and Lexi Brent and Abigail Armlin added a goal apiece for the Wildcats (6-0) in a win over the Raiders (5-2) at York.

