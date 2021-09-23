CORNVILLE — A 2-year-old boy died Wednesday night a day after he was found unresponsive in a small farm pond in the Somerset County town of Cornville, police said.

The child was found near a house at 85 James Road, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She confirmed the child’s death.

“The child was at a relative’s home,” Moss said by email Thursday. “He was in the water for a short time before the relative noticed he was not in the house. Sadly, the child passed away last night.”

The report came in Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. to the Somerset County Regional Communications Center in Skowhegan and Moss said earlier this week that the incident “appears to be a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved.”

The child was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The incident generated a large response from emergency agencies, including Somerset County sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the State Police Major Crimes Unit, game wardens and forest rangers, according to Moss.

This story will be updated.

