A tool booth worker was injured early Thursday morning when a driver who was allegedly driving while intoxicated crashed his car into a toll booth on the Falmouth Spur.

Maine State Police say 22-year-old Ethan Chase of Durham was traveling east on the spur when he lost control and crashed into the toll booth. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch on fire and heavily damaged a section of the toll booth.

The shattered glass and debris from the crash hit John Schwabe, 46, of Westbrook, who was working at the toll booth, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for state police. Schwabe was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of lacerations on his head and face. He is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Chase, who was not injured in the crash, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence after an initial investigation determined speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, Moss said. The crash remains under investigation.

An engineer from the Maine Turnpike Authority will be at the scene on Thursday to assess the damage. The high speed toll lanes were not impacted, Moss said.

