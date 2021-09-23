BIDDEFORD — Volk Packaging Corporation was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees). Volk Packaging won in the medium-sized category and is one of the few manufacturers on the list, according to a Volk press release. Volk was also named to the prestigious list in 2011 when they last applied.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

• Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

• Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

• Be a publicly or privately held business;

• Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

• Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-phase process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first phase consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second phase consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

Volk Packaging Corporation will be recognized in the Oct. 18 edition of Mainebiz.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

For more information on Volk Packaging and its 54-year history in Maine, visit www.VolkBoxes.com or contact Amy Volk at 207-229-5091.

