Looking for affordable living in Portland, Maine? This townhome in East Deering has two deeded parking spaces, inexpensive natural gas heat, low association fees and low taxes. With an amazing location just off the peninsula, this property will be an excellent investment for its new owner.

Enter the living room and pass through to the dining area and kitchen, where there’s a new refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Out back is green space with room for a little patio. A storage shed will fit your bikes and kayak. The washer-dryer is on the second floor with the bedrooms, both with large closets and room for a writing desk.

Highlights Two-bedroom, one bath townhome in walkable East Deering, close to Back Cove, Payson Park and the East End

Second floor laundry, two deeded parking spaces, low association fees, low taxes and natural gas heat

Small patio facing trees out back, along with a large storage shed for bikes or kayaks

The best part is the location, off outer Washington Ave., with a bakery, diner, deli, corner store and great Thai restaurant in walking distance. This area is so attractive that the Roux Institute of Northeastern University will be building a new campus just four blocks away. Head over to the Back Cove Trail and get downtown in 10 to 15 minutes on a bike. Nearby I-295 will take you up Maine’s beautiful coast.

Visit an open house this Sunday, September 26, between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

41 Illsley St. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

