FALMOUTH — It was a game the Skowhegan Area High School football team knew it was capable of, and after an 0-3 start, it was a game the River Hawks knew they needed.

Friday night against Falmouth/Greely, all the promise and potential that made Skowhegan a preseason favorite in Class B North came together in a dominating 60-0 win.

“We had it rolling. We needed it,” said Skowhegan junior Quintcey McCray, who had two interceptions and touchdown runs of 41 and 47 yards. “All those losses, we were close.”

The River Hawks took a one-point loss against Cony in the season opener, then a 27-20 defeat to rival Lawrence. Last week, Skowhegan played tough in a 27-13 loss to Class A power Oxford Hills.

Skowhegan is now 1-3, while Falmouth/Greely is 1-2.

“The last two weeks, especially, we’ve been coming up on the short end of the stick, and we needed this one to start turning things around,” said Skowhegan Coach Ryan Libby. “We finally had a game where we didn’t turn the ball over and we were just doing our job.”

Skowhegan outgained the Navigators 400-129, with 309 yards coming in the first half as the River Hawks built a 46-0 lead.

Falmouth/Greely Coach John Fitzsimmons said he told his team all week not to be fooled by Skowhegan’s record.

“My AD (James Coffey) was down on the field before the game and I said, ‘That’s the best 0-3 team I’ve seen in years.’ The three (games) they played, they easily could’ve won. Even Oxford Hills, they could’ve won, and that’s a beast in Class A,” Fitzsimmons said. “In my 16 years as head coach, we’ve never had anybody put 60 on us, and that was at will.”

Skowhegan opened the game with a 12-play, 73-yard drive, culminating with quarterback Adam Savage’s 4-yard run. Savage executed a perfect fake handoff, sucking the Navigators defense away from him, and scored easily.

Strong fakes worked throughout the game for Savage.

“Adam has been doing a nice job running the ball, and on his read game, he’s just getting more comfortable on the keeps. If he reads the end crashing, he’s going to take it and do what he can with it,” Libby said.

Skowhegan capitalized on three turnovers in the first half – a fumble and two McCray picks. After McCray’s second interception at the Skowhegan 30, the River Hawks scored on the next play, a 70-yard touchdown pass from Savage to Drayke Belanger.

“I was just reading the ball. We went over it all week, cover 4, because they like to pass,” McCray said.

Savage ran for 72 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown. McCray gained 91 yards on three carries, while Marcus Hampton added 69 yards rushing.

