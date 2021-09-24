GRAY — Miles Post rushed for two touchdowns, and Gray-New Gloucester shook off a sloppy first half as it earned a 40-14 win over Yarmouth in an eight-man football game Friday night.

Gray-New Gloucester (2-2) lost four fumbles in the first half but trailed only 8-6. The Patriots then took control in the third quarter, getting a 25-yard TD run from Griffyn Gomes and a defensive touchdown from Nick Geer, who recovered a bad snap in the end zone.

Kody Benson extended the lead to 28-8 with a 51-yard run early in the fourth. Yarmouth (1-3) answered with a touchdown by quarterback Spencer LaBrecque, but Post’s second TD on a 49-yard run made it 34-14.

Jeremiah Pye added a 17-yard TD run in the final minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 3, FALMOUTH 2: Charlie Anderson, Mary Duffy and Micaela Jacobs scored and the Mustangs (7-0) held off the Navigators (5-3) in Waterboro.

Lydia Suhy made six of her 12 saves in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Charlize Kelly and Mallory Roy scored for Falmouth, while Jenna Nunley stopped five shots.

SCARBOROUGH 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Lily Stone scored in the third quarter and Katie Roy made seven saves as the Red Storm (7-1) edged the Rams (3-4) at Kennebunk.

Kennebunk goalie Ari Fourtzialas-Price finished with nine saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Ava Feeley scored twice to lead the Clippers (5-1) past the Raiders (0-4) at Yarmouth.

Kate Sahagian, Grace Lestage, Katelyn D’Appolonia and Sonja Bell also scored.

Maya Mahan made 18 saves for Fryeburg.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, LAKE REGION 1: Sam Cochran and Sebastian Moon each tallied a pair of goals as the Capers (4-2) defeated the Lakers (2-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Eddie Caldera also scored and Stewart Kelly had three assists for Cape.

Zach Vogel’s goal in the 76th minute prevented a shutout.

