Fired up for trucks

Pineland Farms Harvest Festival includes corn maze, pumpkin patch

Celebrate autumn at Pineland Farms’ 7th annual Harvest Festival, a family-friendly community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Activities for all ages include apple cider demonstrations, a 5-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and much more. Costumes are highly encouraged.

The festival takes place at the Valley Farm and the Family Farmyard. The fee is $7 per person; children 2 and under are free. Pre-registration is encouraged and tickets are limited. The rain date is Oct. 9. Sign up and check COVID-19 protocols at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events.

To get there, take Morse Road from the intersection of Route 231 and Freeport Road, and then go right on to Farm View Drive. Proceed approximately 0.3 mile and take the first left onto Valley Farm Road. Follow that road until you see the Smokehouse Visitors Center (white silo) on the right-hand side.

For more details, contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected]

Cards, coffee and conversation

Folks age 50-101 are invited to drop in to the New Gloucester Community Building, 387 Intervale Road, for some cards, coffee and conversation. This will be an unstructured program designed to offer social opportunities on Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 through May 6, 2022. Bring a friend, a neighbor, significant other or just show up yourself and enjoy the company.

Complimentary coffee and access to cards and games are offered. There is no cost to join and no need to register. The program is sponsored by Gray-New Gloucester Recreation.

Historical happenings

The New Gloucester Historical Society is hosting the critically acclaimed exhibit “Celebrations,” which chronicles townsfolk and events, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, as part of its monthly open house. The event is free and open to the public.

All members of the New Gloucester Historical Society are encouraged to attend their annual meeting starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the History Barn. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Book sales postponed

First Dibs for Kids and the Fall Festival of Books sales at the New Gloucester Public Library have been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Town Hall closure

Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road, will be closed all day Thursday, Sept. 30, to allow staff members to attend a Maine Municipal Association conference.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: