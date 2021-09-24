CHICAGO — The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.
It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938. It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by 4 1/2 games heading into Friday’s action.
St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from José Rondón, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits. Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.
NOTES
RAYS: Tampa Bay rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury.
The AL East-leading Rays, who started a three-game series with Miami on Friday night, clinched a postseason spot on Thursday.
Franco was second in the lineup and starting at shortstop.
INDIANS: Cleveland activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list for a start against the Chicago White Sox.
Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder.
Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. He will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.
