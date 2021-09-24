AUGUSTA – Ralph William Ardito, 89, a long-time resident of Augusta, died Sept. 20, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Togus after a brief illness resulting from a broken heart. On May 11, 2021, he lost the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Marie Elena Ronzio Ardito.

He was born in Newport, R.I. in October of 1931, the son of Raffaele and Carolina Ardito. Raffaele was born in Marzano, Italy and Carolina was born in Sant’ Apollinare, Italy. Ralph’s Italian heritage was the foundation of his life.

In his early years, baseball was Ralph’s passion. As a child, he was a bat boy for visiting teams at the historic Cardines Field and watched some of baseball’s legends play, including Satchel Page and Babe Ruth, while they were barnstorming throughout the country. Ralph was the captain of the Rogers High School baseball team and was their top hitter maintaining a .432 batting average. He was named to the Rhode Island High School All State Baseball team. He also played in the Sunset League, which is still the longest standing semi-pro baseball league in the country. Ralph tried out for the New York Yankees, but instead attended Providence College where in 1953 he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. As a teen, Ralph worked at his brother’s Italian Delicatessen where he developed a love for food.

Ralph met his future wife, Marie while attending Providence College and thus began a beautiful love affair. Ralph and Marie were married just days after his graduation. A letter from the U.S. Army Draft Board awaited Ralph’s return home from their honeymoon. Ralph proudly served our country from an Army base in Austria. Originally assigned as an Italian interpreter, it didn’t take long for his accounting skill set and passion for food to be noticed; he was quickly promoted to run the enlisted men’s club on the base. His first child, Ralph Jr., was born in Providence, R.I. while he was serving in Austria. Ralph arranged to have Marie and Ralph Jr. live with him while completing his military assignment there.

When they returned to the U.S., Ralph accepted a regional audit manager position with the U.S. Department of Transportation in Augusta where they lived since 1961. Ralph had a distinguished career at the DOT.

Outside of work, he spent many free hours volunteering his time and culinary skills to St. Mary’s Church and the Knights of Columbus. Ralph cooked and hosted elaborate fundraising dinners. His International Suppers at St. Mary’s were sell-outs. His Italian dinners for the Knights of Columbus provided funding for many important causes including sending one thousand dollars in 1972 to Mother Theresa in Calcutta, India for the work she did with the poor. Mother Theresa, now Saint Theresa, sent Ralph, as Grand Knight, a signed thank you letter for his generosity. That letter from Saint Theresa and her signed endorsed check are now religious relics on display at the Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven, Conn.

Ralph realized his dream to own a restaurant when he opened Ardito’s Family Restaurant in 1984 at the Augusta Airport. Ralph and Marie brought their homemade Italian dishes to the Augusta community and successfully operated it until their retirement in 1997. Ralph was named Restauranteur of the Year in 1990 by the Maine Restaurant Association. Patrons came by planes and automobiles to enjoy their old-world Italian cuisine. His creative and from scratch menu are still talked about today. Marie’s homemade desserts were sought after by most patrons. While in session, state legislators were regular customers. It was truly a unique community restaurant and gathering place.

Ralph and Marie loved to entertain people in their home and in their restaurant. Visitors from away were always welcome in their home. They continued to be active in local charities such as the Annual Tootsie Roll Drive of the Knights of Columbus, NAMI, Little League and various youth sports programs. They gravitated to finding ways to help people of diverse backgrounds become comfortable in the Augusta community. Perhaps it was because of their Italian immigrant heritage that they understood the challenges of being different or from another part of the world. Ralph and Marie lived a long life of service and kindness.

Over the last few years Marie’s health deteriorated leading to her recent passing. Ralph demonstrated his faith, values and love for his wife by never complaining and always thanking those who helped or visited. Ralph held Marie’s hand and called her his bride right up to her passing. Shortly thereafter, Ralph became sick and even though in pain, he never complained and always expressed gratitude. He treated caregivers as angels and even taught them Italian words to lighten the mood.

Ralph especially loved and took pride in his family. He loved watching his children and grandchildren develop in sports, music and in life. He attended every game and activity with excitement. He was never a person for himself but always for others. He taught by example and was authentic to the core. He truly was the Patriarch of the greater Ardito family.

Surviving are four sons, Ralph Ardito Jr. of Belgrade, Eugene Ardito of Portland, and his wife Barbara, Gregory Ardito of Augusta, and Mark Ardito and his wife Jenny of Belgrade, one daughter, Ann Smith and her husband David of Augusta; and his grandchildren Anthony of Cape Elizabeth, and his wife Katie and their children Vincent, Carolina and Sophia; Elena Neuts of Cumberland, who last year lost her husband John unexpectedly, and their son Easton; Amelia of San Diego, Calif.; Ava and Joseph of Belgrade.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marie; and his brothers Robert and Sal.

Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta. The funeral will be live streamed on the following link https://stmichaelmaine.org/live-stream-st-mary-church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Manchester.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book