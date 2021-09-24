The following students made the spring dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington: AJ Booth, High Honors; Courtney Brent, Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; Jackson Crockett, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Heather Jordan, Honors; Samantha Rockwell, High Honors; all of Gorham; and Brian Austin, High Honors; Madi Blanchard, Honors; Justin Castaldo, Honors; Caroline Granata, High Honors; Matt Higgins, Honors; Ev Norsworthy, High Honors; Andrew Parent, High Honors; Eric Parent, High Honors; all of Scarborough.

The following students who live in the Scarborough attained honor roll status for the second semester at North Yarmouth Academy: High Honors, Grade 10 – Michala Wallace, and Grade 12 – Ol Juve; Honors, Grade 5 – Ellie Seely, Grade 9 – Jaxon Bradbury, and Grade 11 – Noah Cannon and Emilia McKenney.

Cameron Jury has been placed on the Gettysburg (Pennesylvania) College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring semester.

The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, welcomes Amelia Kratzer of Gorham as a member of the college’s Class of 2025.

Grace Bradshaw, from Gorham, is a first-year student at Utah State University, in Logan, Utah. Bradshaw will attend USU at the USU Main campus.

Jonathan M. Hayes, of Scarborough, made the spring dean’s list at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

Jonathon Gray of Gorham has been named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Shannon Sheltra of Gorham and Michael Allen of Gorham made the summer president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

