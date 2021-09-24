Two-time winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Live Act of the Year Award, Skerryvore will bring its fusion of folk, traditional, rock and pop to the stage at Maine’s historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The group was originally scheduled to start its U.S. tour last year, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two brothers, Daniel and Martin Gillespie, raised and steeped in the Scottish west coast ceilidh tradition on the Isle of Tiree, joined by musicians from across Scotland have created the sound of Skerryvore today. Audience members can expect accordion, pipes, whistles, drums, guitars, fiddle, keyboard, bass and vocals from the group.

Skerryvore performed at the Opera House in 2019 and is one of the most requested acts by its patrons. The concert has been sponsored by an anonymous fan of the group, and tickets are selling fast.

Advance $30 discounted tickets are available by contacting the box office directly at (207) 633-5159, or visiting at 86 Townsend Ave. Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the show if available. Audience members must be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with 24 hours of the performance.

The historic upstairs bar will open at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the concert for ticket holders. Doors for seating in the performance hall open at 7 p.m.

