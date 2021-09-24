SCARBOROUGH — The town’s search for a new police chief for Scarborough will most likely end by the end of October, said Town Manager Tom Hall on Sept. 15.

The position for Scarborough Police chief has been open since former Chief Robert Moulton retired in July.

Scarborough has sought candidates twice, recently closing a second request for applications in mid-September, Hall said.

“Interestingly, we have just about the same number of candidates, 13 this time,” he said. “I will say that we’re likely to interview about six of them, about half of them. I think that is a good indication about the quality of our candidates, which is very encouraging, a lot of new faces and hopefully, some fresh ideas.”

On Sept. 1, Hall told the council and public that the second wave of candidates will go through a similar interview process as the first.

“We will be using the same process and the same panel for consistency,” he said. “Though that did not produce the ideal candidate, I think the process was really sound, and I think this’ll be helpful to keep the same players in the room.”

Hall said he was pleased with the quality of candidates.

“I expect by the middle of the month in October, certainly by the end of October, I’ll be in the position to announce the hiring of a new police chief,” he said.

David Grover currently serves as interim police chief while the position remains vacant, according to the Scarborough Police Department directory.

