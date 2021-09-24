TENNIS

Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.

Andrew Richardson coached Raducanu for two years at youth level and linked up with her again in July on a short-term deal for the duration of her time in the United States ahead of and during the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Briton said she wants a more experienced coach now she will be playing in bigger events on the WTA Tour.

“I’m looking for someone who has been at that level and knows what it takes,” Raducanu said.

“And especially right now because I’m so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who’s already been through that.”

Richardson is a former Davis Cup player for Britain but has little experience of the WTA Tour.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season.

The news is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves.

The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20.

Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.

OLYMPICS

FIGURE SKATING: Vincent Zhou won the Nebelhorn Trophy men’s competition, which secured a third entry in the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition for the United States.

Nebelhorn Trophy is the final qualifying competition for the Olympics next February.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid at the Russian Grand Prix after the team confirmed he would use a new engine and accept the resulting penalty.

Verstappen had to go over his allocation of engines for the season because one was damaged when he crashed after making contact with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in July.

Verstappen said he would have needed a new engine at some point before the end of the season.

INDYCAR: The love affair between Romain Grosjean and IndyCar will continue another year. The Frenchman will move to Andretti Autosport in 2022 to drive a full season, including the Indianapolis 500.

Grosjean did not commit to ovals when he left Formula One to drive for Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar. He suffered serious burns in a season-ending F1 crash last November and didn’t want to put his family through the heartache of watching him race the most dangerous discipline in IndyCar.

Grosjean will drive the No. 28 sponsored by DHL and replace Ryan Hunter-Reay, the former IndyCar Series champion and Indianapolis 500 winner who was not retained after 12 seasons. The move had been expected since July but was confirmed Friday at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the final event of the year.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Brazil called up eight English Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers while hoping to avoid a repeat of farcical scenes which saw health officials come on the field to interrupt the team’s match against Argentina earlier this month.

FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for players in time for this set of qualifiers in October. English clubs collectively agreed not to release players to countries on the government’s coronavirus “red list” for September’s internationals, which included Brazil.

Quarantine exemptions for Premier League players are being discussed in a bid to avoid a fresh dispute. There remains a possibility of an agreement being reached to avoid players having to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

SPANISH LEAGUE: The troubles for Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman keep piling up.

Koeman received a two-match ban on Friday for complaining at the end of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw at Cádiz in the Spanish league the day before. The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and increased the pressure on Koeman.

Koeman was sent off deep into stoppage time for complaints directed at the fourth official. The Spanish soccer federation determined that this merited a tougher two-game suspension than the automatic one-game ban for a red card.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed on Friday that referees have awarded fewer penalties to his team because of a complaint by Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp at the start of the year.

A week later, Solskjaer is still aggrieved that United was denied two penalties in its 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Sunday. He also thought his team deserved a penalty against the same opponent in a League Cup match on Wednesday that West Ham won 1-0.

