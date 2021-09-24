The city of Waterville and its Democratic leaning voters will remain in Maine’s more populous, southern and compact 1st Congressional District, while the state capital, Augusta, will move to the 2nd District, according to a plan approved by a special bipartisan commission tasked with rebalancing the districts based on the 2020 census.

The 15-member Apportionment Commission, released its consensus proposal on the new shape of the districts Thursday afternoon and was expected to formally endorse it during an 11 a.m. vote Friday.

The seven Democrats and seven Republicans, who are chaired by a retired state Supreme Judicial Court Justice Donald Alexander had been at odds on the districts but have pushed for a consensus plan that will draw two-thirds support in the state Legislature next week.

A delay in the release of census data, blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, has put the commission on a tight timeline compressing a process that is typically done in 18 months down to just six weeks. Early this month, the commission balked at releasing maps and has faced criticism for steamrolling the process and for not releasing quickly and publicly the competing proposals.

The panel was tasked with moving the lines in a way that evened the number of voters in each district based on Maine’s meager 2.7 percent population growth over the last 10 years. To do that they needed to move about 23,300 voters from the 1st District, which includes the city of Portland, to the 2nd — which encompasses more than two-thirds of the state’s land mass and includes the second and third largest cities in the state, Lewiston and Bangor, respectively.

Both parties had proposed moving Augusta out of the 1st District, but Democrats initially proposed also shifting Waterville, home of Colby College, into the 2nd District.

The panel has also produced a consensus map that redraws the lines for 151 districts for the state House of Representatives, although they remain at odds over the lines for the state’s 35 state Senate seats. The panel also reached consensus on the shape of county commission districts in Maine’s 16 counties.

The Legislature will return to a special session next Wednesday to take votes on finalizing the new voting districts. If they are unsuccessful gaining a two-thirds vote on any of the new maps, those portions will be settled by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court. The new districts will first come into play during statewide primary votes in June of 2022.

