RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to end this one, sending the Wolfpack sprinting in from the sideline followed immediately by red-clad fans pouring onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter — who made a twisting adjustment to the back-shoulder throw and got both knees down inside the back right corner of the end zone for the lead to start the second OT.

(2) GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0: JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) dominated the Commodores (1-3, 0-1) in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893, in Nashville, Tennessee.

This game was effectively over when Georgia led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.

(5) IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14: Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hawkeyes (4-0) needed a second-half comeback to defeat the Rams (1-3) in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes won their 10th consecutive game, the program’s longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

(6) PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17: Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading the Nittany Lions (4-0) to a victory over the Wildcats (3-1) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.

(16) ARKANSAS 20, (7) TEXAS A&M 10: KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns before getting banged up to start the second half and the Razorbacks (4-0, 1-0) held on for a win over the Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) in Arlington, Texas, the first in the series for Arkansas in its 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.

Texas A&M also had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.

Jefferson came up limping and favoring his left leg after getting tackled out of bounds to start the second half, and left a few plays later. But he did return to the game late, and was on the field to take the final kneel-down in the SEC opener to cap Arkansas’ first 4-0 start since 2003.

(12) NOTRE DAME 41, (18) WISCONSIN 13: Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan, helping the Fighting Irish (4-0) beat the Badgers (1-2) in Chicago.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin, including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Pyne lost a fumble on his second possession, leading to a field goal by the Badgers, but otherwise the redshirt freshman was solid, going 6 for 8 for 81 yards.

BAYLOR 31, (14) IOWA STATE 29: Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Bears (4-0, 2-0) stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) in Waco, Texas.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards, including a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

(17) COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3: Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and the Chanticleers (4-0) scored on eight of nine possessions and sent the Minutemen (0-4) to a 15th straight loss, in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of their past 16 games the past two years. They also cranked things up after a subpar offensive showing in 28-25 win at Buffalo last week.

(19) MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13: Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had the ball and undefeated Michigan had to hold on to beat the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Jim Harbaugh’s conservative game plan almost cost him. After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter, but Valentino Ambrosio missed a short field goal. On their next possession, they turned it over on downs and fell to 1 of 4 on fourth down.

(23) AUBURN 34, GEORGIA STATE 24: Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining, and the Tigers (3-1) rallied to beat the Panthers (1-3) in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn trailed Georgia State by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history.

Finley, an LSU transfer who replaced starting quarterback Bo Nix late in the third quarter, led Auburn on a 98-yard scoring drive in the final minutes. Safety Smoke Monday sealed the victory, returning an interception 36 yards for a score on the second play of the ensuing drive.

Led by running back Tucker Gregg, Georgia State generated 299 yards of offense and 24 points before halftime, but was unable to add to its lead in the final quarters.

BOSTON COLLEGE 42, MISSOURI 34: Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory as the Eagles (4-0) recovered at home after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat the Tigers (2-2).

BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the schools and the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.

PITTSBURGH 77, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7: Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and the Panthers (2-1) finished up nonconference play by drilling the Wildcats (3-1) in Pittsburgh.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, RICHMOND 10: Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hokies (3-1) to a victory over the Spiders (2-2) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

WILLIAM & MARY 34, ELON 31: Running back DreSean Kendrick faded a 29-yard pass to Cole Blackman for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give William & Mary a 10-point lead and allow the Tribe (3-1) to hold off a second-half charge by Elon (1-3), defeating the Phoenix in a Colonial Athletic Association opener, in Elon, North Carolina.